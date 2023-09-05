Community choir reviving tradition with new recording of an old favourite

Members of Cheslyn Hay Community Choir outside the recording studios

Members of Cheslyn Hay Community Choir went into the Neon Recording Studios in Burntwood on Friday to produce a recording of a hymn they feared had been lost for ever.

Formally called Hark the Glad Sound but known to people in the area as The Gates of Brass, it was once sung in every club, public house and chapel in the Cannock Chase and Cheslyn Hay area.

The version the group recorded was created by William Henry Havergal, a 19th century Anglican clergyman, writer, composer, publisher of sermons and pamphlets and a former vicar of nearby Shareshill.

It was originally written by Cornelius Whitehouse, the founder of Edge Tool Works, Bridgtown.

The choir was formed in 2018 by Pat Merrick, who had no previous experience in musical direction, along with most of the members, which now number around 80.

They have performed at concerts in chapels in the area, sports and social clubs, at a remembrance Sunday event, a Christmas concert and private functions including weddings, singing a variety of genres.

Pat said: "This was a famous hymn in the area which used to be sang loud and proud and we are hoping to revive that tradition.

"We were grateful for lottery and other funding for the project and it is something new for the choir, which I formed to help people feel better when they leave a practice session or concert than they did when they arrived.

"It has never been about technical perfection, what is important is they have a thoroughly good time when they sing with others, make new friends, build their confidence and be part of a strong community network.

"Members tell me they get many benefits from being in the choir; their physical and mental health and wellbeing improves, they can now use social media and other technology and have taken part in public performances sometimes for the first time ever.

"The recording was a new element to this and everyone enjoyed doing it, we are looking forward to hearing the finished product and preserving this hymn for future generations of people living in Cheslyn Hay and the surrounding area."