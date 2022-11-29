CCTV image released after car hits teenager and drives away

CCTV footage shows the car in question. Photo: Staffordshire Police.

Officers have released a CCTV image following the hit-and-run in Great Wyrley on Tuesday, November 15.

Police were called to Station Road, near Hall Lane, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A teenage boy from the local area was taken to hospital with leg injuries and has since been discharged.

The car is believed to be a black Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop at approximately 8.33am.