Cheslyn Hay table tennis players ready to beat the clock to save their home

Playing around the clock - Callum Randell, 16, Remi Davison, 16, and Joziah Henlon, at Salem Methodist Church, Cheslyn Hay

The club has been playing in the basement of Salem Church, High Street, since 1974 but rising energy bills and other costs could see their home close.

Secretary John Quinn is appealing for a sponsor to save the club.

He said: "We have been in the village since 1974 and have had 300 children through our academy.

"We cater for everyone, Bat and Chat on Thursday afternoons is very popular with the over 60s and we play on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays."

He added: "With the cost of electricity going up all the time our costs are growing and the church needs help with its running costs."

The club are holding a marathon match in the basement from 8am until 8pm on Saturday and between 2pm and 5pm there will be cakes, facepainting and fun upstairs.

He said: "Come along and see what the club is all about, we love being part of the village and want to continue so if anyone knows a sponsor who could help the club and church stay afloat then visit our Facebook page."