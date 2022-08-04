Notification Settings

Adventurous budgie reunited with owner after dramatic escape and three-mile flight

By Nathan RoweCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyPublished: Comments

An adventurous budgie that escaped through a kitchen window and flew more than three miles has been reunited with his owner.

Pete the budgie was handed in at Melbourne Veterinary Centre

Pete the budgie made the great escape while his owner, Caroline Peachey-Le Rue, was house sitting for a friend on Lodge View in Cheslyn Hay.

Caroline, 49, had opened the budgies' cage to change his sand sheets, but got distracted when her friend's puppy started "chewing" her flip flop.

It is at this point that 19-month-old Pete took his chance to make a break for it, flying out of his cage and through the kitchen window.

Flight route

Caroline was devastated by the ordeal on Sunday, July 24 and worked tirelessly to get Pete home.

She shared social media posts far and wide and even left the budgies' cage out in the garden every night in hopes of him returning home.

Caroline, along with her friends Lisa Challoner and Louise Hill, searched the area non-stop, with staff at The Colliers Arms helping out too.

After more searching, Caroline received a call from a friend in Penkridge to say she had seen Pete shared on a lost and found page on Facebook.

Pete had been handed into Melbourne Veterinary Centre in Cannock, so Caroline and her friend Louise immediately made their way over.

Caroline said: "They wouldn’t let me see him until I showed them a picture, but I did and it was him.

"I feel so lucky, I dread to think about the odds, he is my world."

Pete was found at Mill Green and Hawks Green Valley Nature Reserve, more than three miles away from home by a gentleman called Paul.

Due to his training where he repeats sounds from Youtube videos, Pete had heard Paul's phone ring and landed right on it.

He was then taken to the practice in an Amazon delivery box.

Pete made an Amazon deliver box his temporary home

"I cried when I picked him up and he snuggled into me," said Caroline.

"I've been told I need to contact a film producer.

"Everyone that was involved in is safe return, words can't describe how I feel and how thankful I am.

"I've been stopped in the street by people who are delighted for me, I love him so much I thought my world had ended."

