Lollipop lady celebrates 45 years on the job

Pauline Shirley has been a lollipop lady for 45 years

Pauline Shirley patrols Wolverhampton Road, ushering children from Cheslyn Hay Primary School and Cheslyn Hay Academy across the road.

The 71-year-old commemorated 45 years on the job on Tuesday March 1 and says she has no plans of retiring at the present.

She said: "I've not got time for sitting about, I'm definitely not the kind of person who can watch TV all day.

"I love the fresh air, the school holidays, and the children. I love the little ones - how they come up to me and give me a hug.

"I'm now seeing my third generation of children cross the road."

Something about the occupation resonates with Pauline's family, as all of her sisters have also been lollipop ladies.

Sisters Jill Maaskant and Sally Ann Robinson both worked as lollipop ladies for several years, but have now left the profession.

However, Pauline's other sister, Susan Edwards, has been a lollipop lady for 18 years, meaning two of the four siblings are still in the profession.

Pauline added: "It was just chance, it wasn't planned. They've also got little ones, so it works well as you get the school holidays off."

Cheslyn Hay Academy have also congratulated Pauline for her years of service outside their school.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to congratulate Pauline Shirley on her 45th anniversary as our crossing patrol officer (lollipop lady to those of us old enough to remember).

"We would like to thank her on behalf of everyone for ensuring that our children get to and from school safely.

"Your commitment to our community and your determination to protect our young people, in all weathers, is very much appreciated. Happy anniversary!"

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Keeping children safe on the way to and from school is one of our top priorities and it’s thanks to our school crossing patrol officers like Pauline who help us do this.

"Pauline is a real hero and is a huge hit with the school, families and children she helps cross the roads every day. We were all really pleased to be able to celebrate her 45 years of service which is amazing. Thankfully Pauline has no plans to hang up her lollipop stick just yet, so the children can look forward to more crossings.