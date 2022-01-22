Primary school turns into wedding venue for four-year-old's 'marriage'

Reverend Sue Culver was in charge as four-year-old Scarlett Meacham 'married' five-year-old Max Wain at Landywood Primary School

Learning came to life at Landywood Primary School in Great Wyrley as five-year-old Max Wain and four-year-old Scarlett Meacham prepared to take part in the event which was staged to enable pupils to learn about how marriages around the world are celebrated.

Reception pupils Reggie Baddams, Karim Hussain, Gora Galloway and Erin Hay took on the roles of best man, father-of-the-bride and the bridesmaids in the pretend wedding ceremony.

The wedding party dressed their best for the occasion and included a total of 58 pupils with many taking the role of guests.

Before the big day the pupils had made invitations and designed a wedding cake.

Local Deacon Sue Culver led the marriage service.

She said: “It was a pleasure to be part of the mock wedding.

"The children really enjoyed the event and asked lots of great questions.

"There was a buzz of excitement on the day, just like at any other wedding.”

Jo Sellman, Landywood’s Early Years lead, said: "We have a broad and engaging curriculum in Early Years.

"Recreating real-life experiences, like the mock wedding, brings learning alive for our children, making our learning fun, contextualised and memorable.”