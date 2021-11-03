Staffordshire school choir reforming after pandemic forced a choir to end meetings

The choir at Landywood primary school, Great Wyrley, reforms. Pictured with students is music lead, Claire Ball.

Pupils at Landywood Primary School in Great Wyrley, are celebrating the musical milestone of their school choir reforming for the first time since the pandemic forced it to close in March last year.

The choir, made up of children aged from eight to 11-years-old, is now meeting once each week after school to learn a variety of songs and dances.

Members plan to perform these at a Young Voices concert set to take place on January 28 at Birmingham Resorts World Arena.

Claire Ball, music lead for the school said, “It has been a long 20 months since our halls fell silent.

"Hearing the children sing again has been a real joy and seeing the happiness on their faces has been lovely.

"Singing is such an important part of our creative curriculum and restarting our choir is a major milestone for us.

"We are delighted to be able to give the children an opportunity to perform and sing once again.”

Landywood has 415 children and caters for ages from two to 11-years-old from Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

Open evenings are set to take place for nursery and reception places for 2022 on November 3 and parents are invited to book a tour of the school.

Places are also available for other year groups.

Head teacher Andrew Clewer said: "Ofsted has graded the school as 'good' in all areas.

"We have a culture of high expectations providing a good education.