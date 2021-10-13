Pupils in Great Wyrley don yellow to support mental health day

STAFFS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 8/10/21 Wearing yellow in aid of World Mental Health Day, pupils (left-right) Alice Broom, 9, Oliver Jarvis, 10, teacher and pupil wellbeing co-ordinator Abbie Simms, Freddie Edge, 7, and Tilly-Rose Stokes, 5, at Landywood primary school, Great Wyrley..

The initiative by Young Minds, World Mental Health Day aimed to help raise awareness of mental health for young people and to show that no-one need feel alone.

Pupils at Landywood Primary School in Great Wyrley started the day with a special assembly and discussed the importance of mental health and how little things can make a difference.

Children were given three challenges which included saying something kind to a teacher, waving and smiling at a friend and telling a joke to make someone laugh.

Fun activities were also on offer for the 415 children, aged from two to 11-years-old, to help promote happiness.

Pupils were also give the task of using positive words to describe themselves and others, to create well-being super heroes and to explore what happiness meant to themselves.

Nicki Hamilton, the school's life coach, was also on hand to provide words of advice and support for the children.

Abbie Simms, children’s mental health lead, said, “At Landywood, we are passionate about mental health.

"We have seen the huge impact the pandemic is still having on our children and their families and we are committed to supporting them in every way we can.

"Marking World Mental Health Day is another great opportunity to have positive conversations with our children and their families about the importance of mental health.

"It was amazing to see so many children, teachers and staff arriving in yellow in support of World Mental Health Day.

"The more people who show they care, the more comfortable young people will feel about talking to someone if they are struggling.”