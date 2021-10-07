Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Great Wyrley

Shabacca Richards, known as Kye

Shabacca Richards, known as Kye, has connections to Birmingham and Scotland.

The 15-year-old is considered vulnerable by officers and was last seen at around 1pm in the Cheslyn Hay area on Thursday, September 30.

He is described as black, of slim build with long hair in four single plaits. Shabacca is believed to be wearing a blue/black tracksuit, black Nike Air trainers, a black jacket with a Nike rucksack.