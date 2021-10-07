Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Great Wyrley

Shabacca Richards, known as Kye, has connections to Birmingham and Scotland.
The 15-year-old is considered vulnerable by officers and was last seen at around 1pm in the Cheslyn Hay area on Thursday, September 30.
He is described as black, of slim build with long hair in four single plaits. Shabacca is believed to be wearing a blue/black tracksuit, black Nike Air trainers, a black jacket with a Nike rucksack.
Anyone who has seen Shabacca or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 619 of September 20.