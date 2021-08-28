Appeal for information after Staffordshire girl, 13, reported missing

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing and police are appealing for any information.

Desteny Sturgess-Green

Desteny Sturgess-Green was last seen at about 4.45pm on Friday, August 27.

She is from the Great Wyrley area. Anyone with information is asked by Staffordshire Police to get in touch online or call 101, quoting incident number 553 of August 27.

