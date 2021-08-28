Appeal for information after Staffordshire girl, 13, reported missing

Desteny Sturgess-Green was last seen at about 4.45pm on Friday, August 27.
She is from the Great Wyrley area. Anyone with information is asked by Staffordshire Police to get in touch online or call 101, quoting incident number 553 of August 27.
#MISSING: We need your help to find 13 year-old Desteny Sturgess-Green, from Great Wyrley. She was last seen at around 4:45pm on Friday 27th August 2021. Please DM or call 101 quoting incident 553 27/08/2021 with any information. pic.twitter.com/8zUo4lPa2Z— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) August 28, 2021