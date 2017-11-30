Family still suffering from sewage problem on Cheslyn Hay estate Hartherton Place - two years after moving in

Morris Homes unveiled its Hartherton Place development in Cheslyn Hay three years ago.

But the estate has faced problems with sewage and flooding since opening with residents claiming it has impacted their lives.

The developer says the problems have been rectified months ago.

But Darren and Maria Bradley, who live on the corner of New Horse Road, say they still face sewage smells most days.

The couple live in the house with their three children, twins aged 13 and one 14 year old.

Mr Bradley, 50, who works for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said sewage and waste paper often spilled out from a manhole in their front garden.

He said: “We have been here for almost two years and it has been a living nightmare.

“We face problems of sewage seeping out into our front garden, which creates a health hazard for our family.”

Mr Bradley says the developer wants to carry out work in their front garden to alleviate the issue. But he wants it to move the sewage barrel below their front garden all together.

He said: “It needs to be moved, we don’t want them carrying out anymore work to try and improve the situation. Just move it.”

The family, who had to wait more than a year to move into their home due to the issue, say they have not received any compensation.

Last year it was reported how the developer was visiting the estate on a daily basis to empty a cesspit.

South Staffordshire Council served a Breach of Condition Notice against the developer last year.

It said the firm was breaching the terms of its planning application over the provision of sewage.

The developer then submitted drainage plans as part of a formal application, but this was refused by the council.

The developer appealed and a decision is yet to be made by the Planning Inspectorate.

Council spokesman Rebecca Morris said: “Until the appeal is heard, and a decision issued, we are not in a position to prosecute for failure to comply with the enforcement notice.”

No one at Morris Homes was available to comment.