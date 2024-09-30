Students invited to enjoy big discounts at Cannock shopping outlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shopping outlet on the outskirts of Cannock is running its annual Student Event, giving all those who engaged in higher education a day to find discounts and enjoy a day-long party.

The centre is extending its opening hours from 9am to 9pm on Thursday, giving guests ample time to explore the growing range of designer brands at stores such as The North Face, BOSS, Levi's, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

There will also be a live DJ spinning tunes from 5pm to 9pm, before testing their skills with interactive games throughout the day.

The Botanical Bar will be serving up exclusive cocktails crafted just for the centre, available from 1pm to 9pm, while there is a range of food vendors offering deals on the day.

To access the different details, students can present their NUS card at the Guest Services, sign up for the MG Club, and receive their event wristband.

The shopping outlet will be welcoming students and staff for a day of bargains

Staff from further and higher education institutions are also welcome to join the savings spree via the new Blue Light offer by presenting their staff card or a valid university or college email address.

David Jackson, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, said: “Following the success of the event last year, we wanted to bring it back to create a moment for the student community to get together and enjoy a day out at the centre.

"We are also delighted to extend the weekend’s activities to all staff working in sixth form, college and university in the area.

"We have incredible discounts across our brands and are looking forward to welcoming everyone next week.”

For a complete list of participating brands and their offers, go to the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands website.