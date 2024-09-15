'I found my calling' - Father-of-two ditches elite army dream to pursue funeral career in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 34-year-old, who works in Cannock, had dreamed of being in the military after growing up listening to tales from his grandfather, who had served in the Navy.

Once he was old enough he joined the air cadets, waiting for his opportunity to apply to join the real deal - the paratroopers - which came when he was 24.

But, while waiting to receive his golden ticket into his dream-job, he took a gig at a funeral just to keep the bills paid - and fell in love with the profession.

He quickly withdrew his application to join the forces, became a qualified funeral director and has now been working for a cremations specialist, Distinct Cremations, for a decade.

Speaking on the dramatic twist of events all those years ago, Alex, a father-of-two, said: "I didn’t know what to expect but I really enjoyed the work and it suddenly became all I wanted to do, so I withdrew my application to join the military.

Alex Moore. Image: Distinct Cremations

"Ten years later I’m still working in the industry. Once I found my calling, I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I don’t regret my decision at all.

“Supporting people through the process is an honour and a privilege. It brings me an immense amount of job satisfaction.