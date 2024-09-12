Something for everyone: A list of what to expect at Cannock Beer Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There is set to be 45 beers, five craft and 15 ciders available to try through the 9th year of the festival at the Prince of Wales Theatre between Thursday and Saturday.

Cask ales from across the country, including a surprise one from Rugeley, will be on offer, so we've provided a breakdown of each drink and what you can expect over the weekend in terms of alcohol by volume (ABV) and the tasting notes for each:

Beers and Ales

AJ's Decade - 4.0 ABV - A new beer to celebrate 10 years. Pale Ale brewed using Mosaic hops.

Anarchy Brew Midnight Metro - 4.0 ABV - A medium bodied pale ale, with notes of tropical fruit. Rich in flavour and low in bitterness.

And Union Blonde - 3.8 ABV - A clean, crisp and refreshing Ale.

Bakers Dozen Electric Landlady - 5.0 ABV - A flagship multi award winning single hopped Mosaic pale ale. This beer is bursting with tropical mango flavour and aroma.

Bang The Elephant Dark & Stormy -7.6 ABV - A collaboration with Turning Point to make a Ginger, Lime & Rum Stout.

Beartown Lit - 4.5 ABV - “LIT” aka Bearly Literate is a hop forward super pale, which uses the finest and freshest American Hops late in the boil and whirpool for maximum flavour and a Citrusy and Fruity Hop profile.

Beowulf Dragon Smoke Stout - 4.7 ABV - A Dragon Smoke Stout which has been proclaimed CAMRA’s Midland stout of the year repeatedly. Dark malts and roasted barley combine to produce a smouldering “chocolate” flavour,

Beowulf Finns Hall Porter - 4.7 ABV - F.H.P. (Finn’s Hall Porter) is a multi-award winning, champion beer and a fitting tribute to Finn a character famed for his hospitality and brought to life in the story of Beowulf.

Brew York Fennec - 3.4 ABV - This beer uses classic British hops to produce a well rounded and easily drinkable beer. S

Bristol Beer Factory Everytime - 3.8 ABV - A blend of Cryopop and HBC 586 for a new-wave tropical groove and stonefruit undertones. Adding depth the iconic Idaho 7 brings bold citrus and orange energy.

Brunswick Black Sabbath - 6.0 ABV - This multi-award winning strong ale is as dark as the name suggests, with smooth liquorice flavours.

Burton Bridge Burton Porter - 4.5 ABV - Originally brewed as something different for a small beer festival. Hops used are Target and Challenger.

Church End Stout Coffin - 4.6 ABV - Black, chewy and creamy.

Enville Ginger - 4.6 ABV - Produced using root extract ginger to provide a ginger beer which has a flavour which is not overpowering and very refreshing.

Firebrand Patchwork Rocket - 4.0 ABV - Full of melon, peach and pine flavours from a heavy dose of Apollo and Mosaic hops, Patchwork is balanced out with a sweet, malty base and smooth, clean bitterness.

Grainstore Nip - 7.3 ABV - Dark Amber and a well balanced blend of flavours, sweetness and bitterness complimenting each other.

Great Newsome Tortoise Shell - 4.5 ABV - A hoppy, pale ale named for one of Britain’s best-known butterflies

Green Duck Trail Blazer - 4.2 ABV - Super light pale ale, juicy tropical notes, with hints of mango & papaya.

Halls ESB - 5.5ABV - A strong, full-bodied, mahogany-coloured ale with rich flavours and a complex hop profile. Bringing biscuit flavours, and notes of apricot jam and soft malt toffee.

Heritage Masterpiece - 5.6 ABV - A Classic IPA with full luxurious mouth feel & a subtle peppery character.

Hop Union Alpha Centauri - 4.3 ABV - A pale ale loaded with hops, with grapefruit as the most dominant taste at first with hint of melon and peaches.

Howling Hops Party Wave - 4.5 ABV - A clean, bright and delicate modern Westie with all of the character and none of the gluten.

Kinver Living on the Edge - 4.9 ABV - Originally brewed for Black Country Day celebrations using 4 different hop types. Pale and hoppy.

Little Critters Vanilla Chinchilla - 4.5 ABV - A Vanilla Ice Cream Porter which balances the bitterness of chocolate malt with sweet notes of lactose and vanilla, creating a milk chocolate impression.

Luda Tropic Thunder - 6.9 ABV - Bursting with the vibrant essence of Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops and delivers a whirlwind of citrus, pine, and stone fruit aromas with each sip.

Ludlow Black Knight - 4.5 ABV - Black Knight is a balanced hybrid stout / ruby porter with lightly toasted German malts dance on top of English Maris Otter barley malts to create a creamy and sweet dark ale.

Mallinsons Science Club - 5.0 ABV - Brewed in collaboration with Port Street Beer House, this is a deep coloured pale ale with a tropical fruit aroma which combines mango, pineapple and guava.

Masons Three Spires - 4.0 ABV - Brewed with Maris Otter malt and gently hopped with Citra and Lorien, this beer is named after the only two cathedrals with three spires in England, Truro & Lichfield.

Meanwood Brewery Mamlambo (Milk Stout) - 4.6 ABV - New Beer and a milky, dark stout.

New Invention Starlight Pale - 4.7 ABV - Refreshing brew with bright citrus notes, featuring Amarillo hops that impart a zesty orange aroma and a balanced bitterness.

Ossett Liquorice Stout - 5.0 ABV - A rich malty stout, full of roast flavours brewed with Yorkshire liquorice.

Parish Proper Charlie - 3.9 ABV - A crisp clean light amber session bitter with medium soft vibrant mouthfeel.

Pentrich Pattern of Errors - 4.8 ABV - A hoppy, yet light and refreshing pale ale brewed exclusively with Citra hops. Juicy citrus and tropical flavours dominate with a light dankness and soft bitterness on the finish.

Phoenix Wobbly Bob - 6.0 ABV - An award-winning amber-coloured beer with a strong malt and fruit balance, evident in both the aroma and flavour, with a slight sweetness, leading to a dry finish.

Rock Ales Blue Boar - 4.5 ABV - A rich ruby ale and the house beer of The Blue Boar Leicester and The Rock Whitwick.

Roosters Talus All About It - 4.2 ABV - A soft & juicy US pale brewed in collab with Brew York, using oats in the grist & a blend of HBC 630, Simcoe & Talus hops.

Stone Daisy Park Bottom - 4.5 ABV - An IPA with a fresh, citrus strength.

Stoney Ford Sundowner Straw - 4.2 ABV - A punchy, blonde ale with a refreshing zesty fruit on the nose and light caramel palate coming from Olicana, Jester and Ernest hops with pale malt and oats to give a fuller mouthfeel and an underlying tropical bamboo flavour.

Thirsty Moose Canny Canuck - 4.5 ABV - This modern take on a North Eastern classic has deep malty flavours of biscuit, nuts, caramel, hints of chocolate and fermented maple syrup which creates a woodland aroma.

Three Acre West Coast Pale - 5.6 ABV - A special relationship of punchy UK & US grown hops create a blend of prominent hoppy, citrus and stone fruit in this easy drinking West Coast Pale Ale.

Three Tuns Stout - 4.4 ABV - The award-winning Stout is an old-fashioned dark stout; smooth and creamy, with a bittering finish.

Titanic Atlantic Red - 5.4 ABV - This ruby ale uses a blend of red and dark crystal malts to create a smooth, rich malty flavour followed by a light subtly sweet finish.

Twisted Oak Ultra - 5.0 ABV - An American pale ale heavily dry-hopped with Simcoe.

Vine TBC - A beer from Rugeley which is top secret and the taste will only be revealed at the festival.

Wilde Child Clique Fiesta - 4.8 ABV - This contains six malts, has a medium body on the palate and lactose for a creamy mouthfeel.

Craft

Green Duck Foam Party - 4.5 ABV - The malt profile is clean and crisp, showcasing the Idaho 7 & Mosaic hop profile backed up by the fruitiness of the Kveik yeast.

New Invention Black Forest Gateux - 8.4 ABV - Deep notes of dark chocolate and ripe cherries, complemented by the warm, oaky undertones from whisky barrel aging.

Siren - Eleven Finger Discount - 7.4 ABV - 100 per cent New Zealand-hopped IPA, spun on cedar wood through a Spinbot and with a bright spiciness from the wood, in addition to punchy tropical fruits from the Superdelic, Nelson Sauvin, Nectaron and Motueka hops.

Turning Point Astral Voyage - 3.4 ABV - A session New England IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops.

Yonder Cherry Cheesecake Pastry Sour - 6.5 ABV - Made with sweet & sour cherries and rich vanilla, on a thick and creamy smoothie-like liquid base.

Ciders and Perrys

Cockeyed Bush Pig - 7.0 ABV - A medium Cloudy Strong Scrump Cider.

Farmer Jim's Apple Red - 8.4 ABV - A medium cider with dessert apples and a deep red colour

Grainstore Cider (Medium) - 5.2 ABV - A well balanced golden coloured medium cider with a well-rounded fresh and fruity taste and apple aroma.

Grainstore Hornet - 4.6 ABV - A medium dry cider, exhibiting great mouth feel combining a mellow flavour yet giving a robust sting in the tail.

Grainstore Lady in Pink - 4.6 ABV - A fruity medium pink cider possessing an intense fruity aroma and drinkability.

Healey's Flattler - 5.2 ABV - Similar to Rattler, but without the fizz.

Kentish Pip Forager - 3.4 ABV - Based on an old family recipe, pairing real fresh berries with crisp Kentish cider to create a premium, natural and not overly sweet fruit cider.

Lilley's Cheeky Pig - 7.5 ABV - A medium dry blend of perry and cider that is golden amber in colour.

Lilley's Gladiator - 8.4 ABV - Well rounded, fruity, packed full of flavour and easy to drink for an 8.4% cider. Medium

Long Mynd Light Cider - 5.2 ABV - A light Summer Cider.

Rutland Cider Company Medium - 4.5 ABV - A blended medium golden cider with a well- balanced finish and a heady aroma of crushed apples on the nose.

Rutland Cider Company - Rhuberry - 4.0 ABV - A medium cider with the subtle tart of rhubarb and the sweetness of strawberries.

Rutland Cider Company Bushberry - 4.0 ABV - Brings an aroma of crushed raspberries and blackberries on the nose.

Seacider Lemon Merangue Pie Cider - 4.0 ABV - A genuine taste of Lemon Meringue made from lemons and apples.

Snails Bank Raspberry Ripple Cider - 4.0 ABV - A sweet cider infused with tart raspberry and vanilla.