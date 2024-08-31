Oh deer! Police snap stag on camera near major West Midlands motorway

The officers based with the Central Motorway Policing Group were on the M6 Toll near Cannock when they spotted the deer walking near the carriageway on Friday morning.

They took to social media network X, formerly Twitter, to share images: "@CMPG We saw this beautiful red deer at @M6tollRoad near to @Roadchef

"We observed from a distance to ensure it didn’t stray onto the motorway network."

Cannock mother Kate Smedley, of Deavall Way, recently reported seeing a similarly majestic stag in her front garden.