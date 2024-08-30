Police appeal as woman, 66, goes missing from Cannock home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police has asked for the public's help in finding Jackeline, aged 66, who went missing from her home in the Pye Green Road area in Hednesford.

Have you seen Jackeline?

She was last seen at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 540 of August 29.