Cannock family centre given £16,000 in crucial funding following a rise in demand

West Chadsmoor Family Centre, on Princess Street, in Chadsmoor, Cannock, has been awarded £16,540 by Severn Trent's Community Fund to tackle a dramatic rise in demand.

The cash will be spent on utility bills and to offset staffing cost to help the family centre and the community to combat the impact of the cost of living crisis.

West Chadsmoor Family Centre manager Heather Preece said: "Our aim is to help families become more capable, confident and resilient.