Police appeal to find missing man from Cannock

Alan, 57, left his home at around 9.15pm yesterday and was last seen near the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Eastern Way, Cannock, just before midnight.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to alert Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting 844 of June 24.

Have you seen Alan?

Sharing an appeal on X, Cannock Police said: "We need your help to find 57-year-old Alan, from Cannock.

