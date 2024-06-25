Police appeal to find missing man from Cannock
Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Cannock.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Alan, 57, left his home at around 9.15pm yesterday and was last seen near the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Eastern Way, Cannock, just before midnight.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to alert Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting 844 of June 24.
Sharing an appeal on X, Cannock Police said: "We need your help to find 57-year-old Alan, from Cannock.
"Call 101 quoting 844 of 24 June."