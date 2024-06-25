Police appeal to find missing 16-year-old boy from Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police said Mohammed was last seen at around 1pm on June 19.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police on 101 or contact officers via live chat on the police force's website.

Sharing an appeal with a picture of Mohammed on X, Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 16 yr old Mohammed from Cannock.

Have you seen Mohammed?

"He was last seen at around 1pm on 19/06/24 Please contact us via 101 or Live Chat Home | Staffordshire Police quoting incident 805 of 19/06/24."