Sss-mile for the camera! Care home residents meet giant snakes, foxes - and a duck named James Pond

Residents at The Grange Residential Care Home, in Cannock, were asked if they fancied meeting some exotic therapy animals earlier this month, and were surprised to see just how exotic they were.

Entering the building were snakes, foxes, ferrets, owls, lizards and a duck called James Pond - who were all introduced to the residents to spend time learning about them.

The special day was arranged between the care home and Wild Actors owner Thomas Chipperfield, 34, who runs the animal firm out of South Staffs and specialises in events involving movie-worthy animals usually seen abroad, in zoos and on screens.

Senior care worker Kimberly Cook, 19, said the residents now 'want a pet snake' after crushing the initial caution of seeing such out-of-the-ordinary therapy animals, but resident Jennifer Gater, 79, said the 'cats weren't too pleased'.

A duck called James Pond seemingly preparing for his next mission

Kimberly said: "Thomas reached out to us and said they had some exotic therapy animals and wondered if the residents would like to meet them - we thought they would.

"The next thing you know they brought a fox, three snakes, a bearded dragon, a duck called James Pond and all sorts of other animals into the building.

"The residents absolutely loved it, half of them said they were a bit cautious of snakes and foxes but when the event happened all of their fear went, everyone was holding them and enjoying the experience."

Resident Alan making friends with a lizard

Staff member Tammy Bate

Wild Actors owner Thomas Chipperfield, 34, and care home resident Bernard

Kimberly went on to say that she carefully told the residents that they can't bring in a pet snake for the home, but was glad they all had a great time and bonded with the exotic therapy animals.

Jennifer said she has 'loved' animals since she was a child, and enjoyed seeing all of the different ones trotting around the home.

She said: "I was a little cautious at the start but it didn't bother me soon after they arrived - the cats weren't too pleased mind you.

"I love all animals, I have since I was a child and I always had them around. The day went alright if you ask me.

"And the cats came around to it just a short few moments after they all arrived."

Emma Robinson, 34, manager of the care home

Resident Elaine meeting a lizard

The animals were brought to the care home by Wild Actors owner Thomas, who has run similar events after understanding that sensory experiences can help elderly people who suffer conditions like dementia.

He said he 'tailors' the experience to every event and brings animals he knows will be comfortable and calm around new people.

He said: "We're all licensed under the Animal Welfare Act and know how to care for these animals to a high standard.

"It's an idea a friend of mine had who worked in care homes throughout his career, he said this sort of thing is beneficial for care home residents who suffer from conditions like dementia because it can help unlock memories they had in the past.

"We do it with children who have special needs as well, we've got quite good at it and we can see the smiles on the people who we show the animals to, so it's a great experience all around.

"Everyone was really great at the event, a couple of them were a bit cautious at first because its not a usual animal they would meet, but myself and my partner are skilled in showing residents how safe these animals are and helping them learn about them.

"The benefits have many different facets that help, it can be a sensory experience alone but it can also bring back times when they may have worked with animals, or was an animal lover in the past."

Deputy manager, Lisa Hughes, 50, said: "We want to thank Thomas and everyone at Wild Actors for providing such a great experience to our residents, they had a great time and we loved seeing all of their smiles as they were introduced to all of the beautiful animals."