Cannock nursery given 'good' Ofsted rating just a year after 'requires improvement' inspection

Tiny Toez Nursery, Cannock, have celebrated receiving an overall 'Good' rating on their latest inspection by Ofsted invigilators in February.

The nursery was visited by Ofsted officials on February 21, 2024, who noted a considerable improvement in the facility since their last inspection in 2023.

Previously the nursery, on Cannock Road, was given a 'requires improvement' rating, receiving a low score in four of five areas.