Much-loved lighting shop to soon close doors for final time

Beardsmore Lighting announced its closure on Facebook on Wednesday, much to the dismay of residents who have fond memories of the place.

The decor shop, which sits on the corner of Church Street and Mill Street, have been promoting sales on their social media pages in the lead up to the announcement.

Staff thanked their 'wonderful' customers in a final post: "Beardsmore Lighting regrets to announce that it will be closing down at the end of March 2024.

"We have launched an end-of-lease closing sale, offering massive discounts on all in-store items and all stock must be cleared.

"Don't miss out on this final opportunity to purchase high-quality lighting fixtures and accessories at unbeatable prices.

"Thank you to all our wonderful, loyal customers for your unwavering support over the years."

Hundreds of comments and 'likes' flooded in from the local community.

Jools Harrison-newton said she admired the twinkling window displays: "Oh no, that's such a shame, you've always been there on the corner for years. I always admired your window displays twinkling fabulously. I'm so sorry that you're leaving Cannock town. It won't be the same without your sparkling windows."

Tracey Ireland said: "That's a great shame. We've had some wonderful unique lighting from yourselves and accessories over the years."

Ash Talsma commented: "Many times I have spent stood outside this shop as a kid because my mom wouldn't trust me to go in with her in case I smashed something."