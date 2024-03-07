Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Eva Abley, the 16-year-old comedian with cerebral palsy, won the hearts of millions when she stormed into the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2022.

Now, two years after her ride on the show business rollercoaster, Eva has penned her own story called The Good, The Bad and The Wobbly and one of the first copies was read by legendary Brummie comedian Jasper Carrott OBE.

The Funky Moped singer said: "Eva Abley has written and conceived a book that is rare, dignified and extremely funny. Dammit - that's my job!

"Onstage she is one act I would dread to follow. Forget the palsy, the deliberate delivery, whatever... she is funny, bones and all, simple as that.

"I will follow her career (you will too when you have read it) with great interest and if she ever gives up performing live she can come and write for me. An extraordinary woman.”

Eva's is a remarkable story for such a young life. But her early years would ultimately lead to the forging of the cheeky teenage comic sensation who made light of her disability and wowed all of the Britain’s Got Talent judges.

Simon Cowell said "I absolutely love you" and Amanda Holden told Eva: "You have funny bones."

But behind the glitz and glamour, things weren’t always quite so straightforward, and there were many dark moments too.

Her needing NHS care is described and even more important Eva is donating all profits from the book to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, who cared for her “so brilliantly".

Hospital CEO Mark Brider said: “It’s a wonderful book – funny, touching and unique.”

This is also Cerebral Palsy Awareness month, so the timing of the book launch is very pertinent.

Since BGT, Eva has also gone on to win lots of accolades, including the prestigious Pride of Birmingham Award, and recently was a co-winner of Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year.

The BBC also made a documentary about her for CBBC. Learn more at facebook.com/p/Eva-Abley-100083146514958.