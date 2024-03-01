Work starts on new £75k learn to ride arena in Cannock

The £75,000 dedicated off-street riding facility will simulate the on-street safety issues without any real risk to those learning to ride.

The facility once complete will be available to everyone.

Schools and community groups will be encouraged to use the facility to teach safe on-street riding.

Councillor John Preece, portfolio leader for parks, culture and heritage at Cannock Chase Council, said: “This is the council’s first cycling arena in the district and hopefully won’t be the last.

"In 2022 the district hosted the Commonwealth Games mountain biking event.

"The legacy lives on with the development of this facility, which gives residents increased opportunities to get involved with cycling.

"We are delighted that this facility is welcomed by and supported by British Cycling.”

The works are set to be complete by this spring.