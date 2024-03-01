Councillors approve back garden house proposals despite objector's 'feeling of dread'

Concerns were raised that construction of the new two-storey home at Littleworth Road would be “challenging” because of a “physically constrained site due to tree protection measures, the narrowness of the access, restricted pedestrian visibility at the site entrance and site levels”.

The application was also recommended for refusal on the grounds it would affect “reasonable enjoyment” of the neighbouring garden due to its location, size and perception of overlooking.

But councillors went against their planning officers’ recommendation and approved the application on Wednesday after visiting the site before their meeting.

A previous application to build a home on the land was put forward but later withdrawn before it was due to be considered by Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee.

That application was also recommended for refusal.

The latest proposal came forward for planning committee consideration because the applicant is a council employee.

There was also a request from an objector to speak to the committee.

She said: “The future feeling of dread due to the overwhelming overlooking, overbearing mass, height and proximity to our garden fencing cannot be understated.

"This development would remove the only private areas of our garden, resulting in a total loss of any privacy or enjoyment we have at present; this would be devastating to our mental health, wellbeing, and the loss of any future enjoyment of our rear garden space.

“The development is poorly thought through regarding the limitations of the levels and internal restrictions of the site.

"The dwelling design that it is trying to accommodate is alike a square peg in a round hole, it just does not fit.

“The development is sited next to our fence at a higher ground level and the proximity accentuates the overlooking and loss of privacy.

"The development itself can only be achieved by using our land next to the fencing.

“The site is unviable for a safe development having a 56.3-degree sloped access down to the rear; it will prove difficult to control vehicles with heavy loads.

"The narrow driveway entry has an actual access width of only 2.7m when the roof eave width is considered being 2.4m from the ground.

"The width of access and the height restriction make this access too small for any normal-sized construction vehicle and falls well below the minimum 3.2m width that is required for safe access.”

But planning committee members felt that potential challenges could be overcome to build the new house.

Councillor Bill Kenny said: “Nothing is impossible and sometimes you have to break eggs to bake a cake.

“There is nothing to suggest this house should not be there. It will provide a dwelling sorely needed in the district.”

Councillor Alan Pearson said: “It’s not very often I go against officers’ recommendations, but I have no problem proposing this development is passed. I think it can be built.

“I believe the applicant can work with the authority to get round the issues with conditions.

"Without back garden developments we would get no bungalows and I think it is an important part of planning.”