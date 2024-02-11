Police dog helps officers arrest man after 'high value theft' at Cannock designer outlet McArthurGlen

The man was arrested on Saturday following the incident at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands.

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

Staffordshire Police said he was initially monitored by the CCTV cameras at the Lichfield Road outlet before leaving the site.

The man was then picked up by the Cannock Chase District Council CCTV control room who notified police of his location.

With the help of PD Vixen– the latest police dog to join the force – officers tracked him down and made his arrest.