McArthurGlen owners reveal new brands and jobs coming to Cannock designer outlet

In an exclusive talk with the Express & Star, McArthurGlen West Midlands boss David Jackson spoke about last year's success and outlined the future of the designer outlet in Cannock.

It follows a sharp rise in the outlet's figures over the Christmas period, with shops inside the complex noticing a seven per cent increase in the number of shoppers over the holidays.

The group has also announced a number of new shops to come, with two planned to open before March.

Talking to the Express & Star, centre manager Mr Jackson said: "First of all I would like to say that we have had a ten per cent growth in the number of visitors when compared to figures of this time last year.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

"This is down to the great brands that we have here with us, like The North Face, The Body Shop and Barbour.

"What we have noticed as well is that more people want to get out and spend time with their families; food and beverage stores, like Five Guys, Slim Chickens and Wagamama have also risen, and people are getting back out there."

As part of the upcoming plans for the 2024 season, the designer outlet will also welcome two new stores this side of March, with plans for more over the summer, autumn and winter periods.

Mr Jackson said: "We can confirm that we have two new stores opening in the next 12 weeks. Both of these stores are related to food and things that are really popular at the moment.

"The focus is really about getting to the people who want to get out and about. The new stores will provide around 25 jobs, and we have plans for more in the future."

The Community Corner pop-up at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands will be closing in April

Mr Jackson also said that 2024 will see more charity initiatives come to the outlet following the success of a charity Santa's Grotto event over Christmas.

"Overall we are a partner for over 40 charities at a centre level, but what we want to do is consolidate that and support more charities in 2024.

"So with this in mind, we will announce our charity of the year in February, as well as what this means. We loved partnering with families during the centre's grotto, and we will have a lot happening like that this year."