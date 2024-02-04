'Hidden gem' play barn forced to close during pandemic finally reopens - and is a huge hit

The Little Brown Mouse cafe in Cannock is run by husband and wife duo Stephanie and Gareth Curran and offers a one-of-a-kind experience for parents.

The small venue features a play area, exploration area, and garden, with a quaint cafe area for parents to enjoy a drink and bite to eat.

The cafe, which is now based on North Street, was first opened by the couple at the start of 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

Stephanie, who has worked in the catering and hospitality industry for 20 years, said the couple were 'lucky', despite losing their original property.

Owners Stephanie and Gareth Curran