Woman in hospital with 'serious injuries' after car and HGV collide on M6Toll

The crash happened around 2.30pm and caused four miles of tailbacks as the southbound carriageway was closed for emergency services to deal with the accident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and rushed the victim to hospital.

A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called at 2.37pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the M6 Toll in Sarendon. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a woman who was a passenger in the car.

"She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

National Highways warned motorists to steer clear of the M6Toll after the accident.

They tweeted: "There are long delays on the M6 southbound, due to a multi-vehicle collision on the M6Toll between M6 and T8 near Cannock."