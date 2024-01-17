Funeral of well-known former restaurant boss to be held on Friday

Don Dyer, resident of Cannock for 93 years, died on December 22.

Mr Dyer was well known around the town having been the general manager of Taylor’s Restaurant, arranging hundreds of wedding receptions and functions for more than 40 years.

Many brides – and grooms – remember his attention to detail with great affection as he made sure their day was memorable.

He was also one of the five organisers of the town’s 1977 Festival of Flowers which is still talked of to this day.

The festival, marking the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, was based around exhibits in St Luke’s Church and extended to a procession of floats – the whole community got involved, and Prince Charles attended to perform the official opening.

Mr Dyer was a very proud member of Cannock Bowling Green Club for 60 years; he was often seen playing bowls on the town centre green or, in latter years, enjoying a cup of tea whilst watching the games with interest from one of the benches surrounding it.

He was honoured to be a member of the Rotary Club of Cannock for half a century and was presented with his 50-year certificate by club president David Marklew in September 2023. Don, a father-of-four, was very involved with St Luke’s Church for much of his lifetime; he was a server there for 50 years.

His funeral will take place there at 1pm on Friday.