The popular and long-running sports bar with 'biggest whisky collection in Staffordshire'

The concept of the sports bar is one which is a lot more recent than people think.

The idea of a bar which caters primarily for sports, offering big screens and plenty of space to watch football, rugby, cricket, boxing and more, is commonplace in the United States.

However, in the United Kingdom, it's something which only began towards the end of the 20th century, starting with one man's vision for such a bar in Cannock in 1998.

Bar Sport is the creation and dream of Scott Murray and was the first of its kind to open in the UK, coming from his love of American sports bars from his time in the country as a boxer.

Bar Sport has been part of Cannock's landscape for more than 25 years

He recalls: "I was invited out to Houston in Texas in the late 1980s to box and train over there at a camp, but I liked to sneak out for a beer and that's where I first saw the concept for the sports bar.

"That's where I came up with the idea for the sports bar and having grown up in my dad's nightclub business, I had the experience and passion for sport.

"When this old, derelict bingo hall became available, I managed to acquire it by begging and borrowing what I could to open it and we came up with the name Bar Sport to go with it."