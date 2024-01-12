Built in 1637, the Four Crosses Inn on Watling Street has long proven to be a popular destination for those with a passion for the paranormal, with regular ghost hunts hosted there.

The next event will be held at the former pub-turned-house this Saturday from 9pm to 8am, with 15 people invited to spend the night in hopes of having an encounter with the other side.

Leading the ghost hunt along with his four colleagues is Kevin Phillips, director of Past Souls Paranormal.

But this isn't the first time that Kevin has visited the historic building in hopes of seeking spirits - or even experienced strange goings-on there.

The 42-year-old, from Devon, said: "I'm really looking forward to Saturday's event, it will be our first one back since the Christmas period so my team are itching to get going and hunting again with the public.

"We will start with a few health and safety rules then we will break down into two teams. Then it will be a 45 minutes to an hour-long vigil, then we will do the same in another part of the building.

"At 2am, the company allows people to wander around and do their own investigations.

"We have been to the Four Crosses a couple of times in the past and heard things like whispering, slamming doors and footsteps.

"The last time I went there before the Covid lockdown happened, we heard children laughing in the corner and a spirit called Tommy came through. He was interacting us with through a glass with a cat ball underneath."

Lesley Walker-Penfold acquired the Four Crosses Inn in 2015 and now lives there with her husband, Adrian, and their dog.

Lesley, who is from Stafford, admitted she had experienced some unusual occurrences there since moving in.

The 58-year-old said: "We had two mediums come when we first moved in - and if I wouldn't have been there I would have sworn they were pranks because the things they said, I wouldn't be able to explain to this day.

"The place is full of spirits, it is oozing out of the walls just in terms of the building itself.

"It has got such a cult following. It is iconic – it is so old but it used to be an absolutely fabulous pub, everyone went there so there is a lot of love for it in the area and worldwide.

"We have people in America and all over the place who have an interest in the building because of the paranormal side of it."

Though the Four Crosses no longer operates as a pub, Lesley revealed she plans to transform it into an events venue, featuring ghost hunts and history tours, and is hoping to start renovations this year.