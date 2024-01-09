Sharon Reading appeared on a heat of the popular BBC quiz show broadcast on Monday, answering questions in her specialist subject round on American film actress Myrna Loy.

After the first round Sharon had seven points and was in third place, but boosted her total to 19 in the general knowledge round with no passes, tying with farmer's wife Carol Kermode who had the same score but with one pass.

She is believed to be part of a team who takes part in Monday night quizzes at the Chase Golf Club in Penkridge.

Last year Bridgnorth bar worker Ben Spicer got to the final of the famous programme, eventually finishing fourth out of six contestants.