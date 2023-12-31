Norton Canes packaging company wants to expand by housing distribution depot

Allpack is an international packaging manufacturer serving UK and European clients, with five UK distribution centres and manufacturing sites across Europe.

It operatesout of offices at Blakeney Way, Norton Canes, and wants to use the premises as an operating centre for the vehicles.

Any owners or occupiers of land who believe their use or enjoyment of it would be affected by the application, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days.