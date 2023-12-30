New Year Honours: MBE 'is for whole team' says Cannock community advice stalwart
"I'm part of a team and always have been. This award is for the whole team," says Cannock's Jacqueline Gange who has been made an MBE in the King's New Year Honours List.
Known as Jacky, the 84-year-old, has been awarded the MBE for services to the community in Cannock for her tireless work at the area's community advice centre.
She said: "I am absolutely amazed and shocked. I feel honoured and flattered to be nominated, but it is what I do and I have done this for 40 years and I love it.
"I first volunteered when there was an advice service in the old Churchill Rooms in Cannock. We have no training and my children were young, but I could type a little bit and that helped with the letter writing. Then a colleague got a job as a manager at the Cannock Citizen's Advice Bureau and offered me a role there when she moved, which I accepted."
Since then Mrs Gange, of Dartmouth Avenue, has spent 24 years at Cannock Chase Advice Centre, from where she officially retired four years ago, but volunteers twice a week.
"Over the years the work has become increasingly difficult and complicated and a great deal of it is to do with complex benefits forms," she said.
Mrs Gange was born in Halesowen and moved to Cannock when her late husband Kenneth, a musician and school teacher, got a job in the town. She has two daughters. Sian, aged 52, from Penkridge, and Clare, aged 54, from Swansea, and two grandchildren, Rhys, aged 23, and Ella, aged 18.