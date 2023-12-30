New Year Honours: MBE 'is for whole team' says Cannock community advice stalwart

Known as Jacky, the 84-year-old, has been awarded the MBE for services to the community in Cannock for her tireless work at the area's community advice centre.

She said: "I am absolutely amazed and shocked. I feel honoured and flattered to be nominated, but it is what I do and I have done this for 40 years and I love it.

"I first volunteered when there was an advice service in the old Churchill Rooms in Cannock. We have no training and my children were young, but I could type a little bit and that helped with the letter writing. Then a colleague got a job as a manager at the Cannock Citizen's Advice Bureau and offered me a role there when she moved, which I accepted."

Since then Mrs Gange, of Dartmouth Avenue, has spent 24 years at Cannock Chase Advice Centre, from where she officially retired four years ago, but volunteers twice a week.

"Over the years the work has become increasingly difficult and complicated and a great deal of it is to do with complex benefits forms," she said.

Mrs Gange was born in Halesowen and moved to Cannock when her late husband Kenneth, a musician and school teacher, got a job in the town. She has two daughters. Sian, aged 52, from Penkridge, and Clare, aged 54, from Swansea, and two grandchildren, Rhys, aged 23, and Ella, aged 18.