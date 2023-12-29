Buses diverted as police incident closes major Cannock road

National Express West Midlands has announced that buses are being diverted away from the Ringway in Cannock due to a "police incident".

The incident was first reported at around 4pm, with National Express West Midlands saying that the road was closed due to a "roadblock".

Due to the incident, the X51 service has been forced to divert via Mill Street, Walsall Road, Delta Way, Watling Street and Eastern Way.

On X, National Express West Midlands announced: "Due to police incident on the Ringway, Cannock.

"X51 will be diverting exiting Cannock Bus station via Mill Street, Walsall Road, Delta Way, Watling Street and Eastern Way.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."