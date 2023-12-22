Drug dealer who supplied cocaine and heroin is jailed days before Christmas

Qasif Hussain was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old from Wolverhampton had already pleaded guilty to three charges of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - with one charge relating to cocaine, another to crack cocaine and a third to heroin - as well as one charge of possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested Hussain at 11.45am on October 13 on Market Street in Cannock as he got into a white Ford Transit.

Hussain had a phone in-between his legs and a second phone was found in the van, with both devices revealing links to drug dealing.

Officers also discovered three snap-seal bags, which contained heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis.

When officers searched two addresses linked to Hussain, in Cannock and Hednesford, they found drugs, scales, snap-bags and cash, while large amounts of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury said: “This is another great result as we continue to target drug dealers and serious organised crime across the county.”

Officers from the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), which is made up of officers from Staffordshire, West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia, have been tackling serious organised crime through Operation Target.