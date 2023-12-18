Drivers educated on illegal tints and strips on cars

Officers from Cannock Police spent Sunday patrolling the town and surrounding area and stopped two cars for illegal tinting or sun strips on their cars.

The first car was stopped after officers found it had an unacceptable level of tinting on the window, so the driver was requested to remove the tints and spoken to by officers.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "We have been targeting vehicles in the Cannock Police area to remove unsafe acts or vehicles from the roads.

"We are determined to reduce KSI.

"This level of light passing through a window is not acceptable on the roads.

"The driver removed the tints from the windows and educated."

The level of tinting on the window was seen as unacceptable. Photo: Cannock Police

The next stoppage saw a Volkswagen pulled over after being found with an illegal sun strip on the top of the windscreen, which was removed by officers.

The driver was also found being supervised by an instructor with less that three years driving experience.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "This vehicle was stopped in the Cannock Police area driver was being supervised by an instructor with less than three years driving experience.

"The vehicle also had an illegal sun strip at the top of the windscreen which was removed.

"The driver will be gift wrapped some points."