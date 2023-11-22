Shoppers can snap up a Black Friday bargain at charity superstore in Cannock

Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children saves shoppers money while also helping disabled and terminally ill children receive the help they need.

It has brand new stock donated from hundreds of major High Street retailers and there is also one Moncler jacket available priced at £400, which is worth over £1,000.

In the run up to Black Friday, all Newlife’s eight fashion stores and its online platform are offering big discounts.

On Black Friday there will be 50 per cent off all clothing under £10 in store and 50 per cent off everything online, as well as special lines from £1, £2, £3 and £5 in store.

Across Saturday, Sunday and Cyber Monday, there is 50 per cent off everything online and 50 per cent off all clothing under £10 in store.

Then, from November 28-30, both in store and online will be offering 30 per cent off selected lines, before party wear is discounted by 50 per cent between December 1-3.

Carole Simpson, Newlife’s head of retail, said: “We know people have been struggling this year, so we’ve made sure we have some great bargains available, not just on Black Friday itself, but before and after too. It really would be a shame to miss out whether you are looking for those wardrobe essentials, or a Christmas treat for yourself without breaking the bank.

“Newlife customers also know that by shopping with us they are helping to change the lives of disabled and terminally ill children who are in desperate need of specialist equipment such as beds, wheelchairs, buggies, car seats and hoists, children whose families depend on Newlife for support, particularly now when families with disabled children are struggling with the costs associated with their care, which can be three times higher than raising a non-disabled child.”

The Cannock superstore will be open from 8am to 10pm on Friday and from 9am until 8pm on Saturday.

Newlife is the largest charity provider of specialist disability equipment for children and young people with disabilities or terminal illness up to the age of 19.

For more information about Newlife stores visit newlifestores.co.uk or visit newlifecharity.co.uk to discover how Newlife helps disabled and terminally ill children and their families across the UK.