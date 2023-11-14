Normal services resume after trains delayed due to vehicle colliding with bridge in Cannock
Trains travelling to Cannock were disrupted as a result of a vehicle colliding with a bridge.
West Midlands Railway said at around 12pm on Tuesday that services were running at a reduced speed as a result of the incident in the Cannock area.
The rail company warned that trains could be consequently delayed.
A further statement issued by West Midlands Railway at around 1.15pm confirmed that services had resumed as normal.
Rail passengers have been advised to visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/ for live updates on their journeys.