Normal services resume after trains delayed due to vehicle colliding with bridge in Cannock

West Midlands Railway said at around 12pm on Tuesday that services were running at a reduced speed as a result of the incident in the Cannock area.

The rail company warned that trains could be consequently delayed.

A further statement issued by West Midlands Railway at around 1.15pm confirmed that services had resumed as normal.

Rail passengers have been advised to visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/ for live updates on their journeys.