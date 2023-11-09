Calum Lindsay was riding a Yamaha motorbike at the Orbital Islands, Cannock, at around 12.30pm on October 29 when he involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Up.

The 31-year-old from Tamworth was treated by West Midlands and air ambulance paramedics but, despite their best efforts, he died at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said his family were continuing to be supported by specially-trained officers as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

In a tribute, Calum’s family said: “He will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever.

“We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this time.”

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The driver of the car stayed at the scene and has been helping us with our enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area are asked to get in touch with us.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 366 of 29 October, or message us using Live Chat on our website at staffordshire.police.uk

"You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk."