Collision at roundabout involving car and motorbike causes traffic 'mayhem'

The crash occurred on the A460 Orbital Island in Cannock. Photo: Google Street View.

The crash occurred on the Orbital Islands on the A460, near the Orbital Retail Park, just after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The heavy congestion as a result of the crash has been described as "mayhem" by one local driver.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Orbital Islands, Cannock, just after 12.30pm this afternoon following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"We went to the scene with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Highways and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Road closures on the A34/A5 have been put in place and we are encouraging motorists to look for alternate routes.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with CCTV and dashcam footage from the area are asked to get in touch with us.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 366 of October 29, or message us using Live Chat on our website."

A statement on the AA Traffic News website says: "Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A460 Eastern Way both ways between M6 Toll JT7 (Churchbridge / Great Wyrley) and Orbital Retail Park Roundabout.

"Congestion to roads approaching the retail park."