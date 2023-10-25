Four new stores to open at Cannock designer outlet over next few weeks - first one today

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

On Thursday, The Body Shop was the first of the four to open at the designer outlet at Mill Green.

Outerwear company Barbour will also open a store at the outlet on Thursday, November 2, while outdoor clothing brand, The North Face, will also be opening a shop next month.

Finally, ahead of Black Friday, the outlet will be introducing an authentic Greek patisserie, MELI, which will offer a variety of exquisite sweets and desserts.

The exact opening dates for The North Face and MELI are yet to be announced.

David Jackson, centre manager, said: "We have a number of stores opening at the centre, offering guests a fantastic mix of brands including The North Face, Barbour and The Body Shop.

"These latest additions complement the existing range of premium brands as well as the F&B offering from Five Guys, Pizza Express and Slim Chickens.

"Since the centre opened, we have welcomed an additional 32 stores and look forward to opening further stores before Christmas.”

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands opened in April 2021.

The original September 2020 opening was moved to spring 2021 because of coronavirus, but the construction was completed on time.

Nearby roads were ripped up and routes changed to accommodate the shopping centre, which was first given planning permission back in 2016.