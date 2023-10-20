Ambulance service appealing for information after defibrillator goes missing from Cannock

The defibrillator had been based at St Aidan’s Church on Albert Street in Cannock. Photo: Google.

Following a 999 call made to the ambulance service on August 26, to an address on Milton Road in Chadsmoor, an activation was made for the defibrillator based at St Aidan’s Church on Albert Street in Cannock, and the defibrillator was collected.

However, the whereabouts of the defibrillator is now unknown despite thorough attempts from the ambulance service and Burntwood and Cannock Chase Community First Responders to track it down.

Defibrillators are portable lifesaving devices that checks a person’s heart rhythm and, it it’s not beating properly, will deliver a shock, to try and get it back to a normal rhythm.

Eddie Malpass, from Burntwood and Cannock Chase Community First Responders, said: "A lot of hard work and fund-raising goes in to installing defibrillators throughout the community, so it is really important we try and locate this one so it is available to use again.

"The CFR scheme has temporarily put a replacement in the cabinet at the church, but unfortunately that is not a long-term solution.

"If anyone has any information about what happened to the defibrillator or where it is, I would urge you to please get in touch. If a replacement needs to be purchased, that will ultimately be a costly and timely solution."