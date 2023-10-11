Man named after arrest made for drugs and cash in car

Adam Evans was arrested following the discovery of crack cocaine and cash in his car

Adam Evans was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, supplying crack cocaine and possessing criminal property after officers from Staffordshire Police stopped his car at Beechcroft Road in Cannock after viewing what they suspected was a drug deal.

The 39-year-old from Hednesford was arrested after crack cocaine and £1,500 worth of cash was found in the car, while a search of a nearby house uncovered more drugs and cash.

Evans was due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.

