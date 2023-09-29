Student event back at Cannock designer outlet

The student event is returning

It is set to take place on Thursday, October 5, when the centre will have extended opening hours from 10am to 9pm.

There will be 20 per cent discounts for both students and staff from sixth forms, universities and colleges.

It will cover top brands including Adidas, Boss, Champion, Calvin Klein, Coach, Molton Brown and Ted Baker.

Lacoste and Kate Spade are going one step further with discounts, offering an additional 30 per cent off the usual outlet prices.

There will be live entertainment and giveaways for visitors.

To take part, students need to go to the guest services along with their NUS card to sign up to the MG Club and pick up a wristband to unlock the savings.

Staff who work in further or higher education need to present their staff card or university or college e-mail address and sign up.

David Jackson, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, said: “Following the success of the event last year, we wanted to bring it back to create a moment for the student community to get together and enjoy a day out at the centre.