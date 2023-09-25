New store set to bring dozens of new jobs

By James Vukmirovic

A brand new Aldi store is set to bring new jobs and a wide range of flavours to a Staffordshire retail park.

The new Aldi store will open in the Orbital Retail Park in Cannock on October 12. Photo: Google Street Map
The new Aldi store will open in the Orbital Retail Park in Cannock on October 12. Photo: Google Street Map

Aldi is set to open a brand new store on Orbital Retail Centre in Cannock, bringing 38 new jobs to the community as the new store will be run by store manager Dave Webster, along with a team of 37 colleagues from the local community.

By James Vukmirovic

