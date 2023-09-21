CCTV footage released after man in 20s assaulted at Cannock bar

By Daniel WaltonCannockPublished:

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at a bar in Cannock.

These are the two men that police would like to talk too in relation to the incident
The appeal comes after a man in his 20s was assaulted by two other men at about 1.30am on June 24, inside Bar Sport on Cannock High Street.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries as part of the investigation and can now release images of two men they would like to speak to.

One of the men is described white, with dark hair, in his 20s, and was seen wearing a black t-shirt.

The other man was seen wearing a black polo t-shirt and described as white, also in his 20s, with ginger hair.

Police have asked anyone to with information relating to the attack to get in touch with them via 101, quoting incident 700 of 26 June, or message them via the Live Chat service on their website

