Police seeking witnesses after man in 60s assaulted twice in Cannock

By Sunil MiddaCannockPublished:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Cannock.

Police
Police

The man was reportedly assaulted on two separate occasions in the early hours of Saturday, August 26, and taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

Both incidents happened inside pubs on Hednesford Road, and it is understood that the man was punched in the face by a man in one of the locations.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have been speaking to witnesses and carrying out a number of enquiries to establish what happened.

They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident which may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 182 of 26 August..

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News