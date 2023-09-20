Police seeking witnesses after man in 60s assaulted twice in Cannock

Police

The man was reportedly assaulted on two separate occasions in the early hours of Saturday, August 26, and taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

Both incidents happened inside pubs on Hednesford Road, and it is understood that the man was punched in the face by a man in one of the locations.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have been speaking to witnesses and carrying out a number of enquiries to establish what happened.

They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident which may be able to help with their investigation.