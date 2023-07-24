First phase of major resurfacing works on busy Cannock road to begin today

The resurfacing work will take place on the road across five phases. Photo: Google

A series of overnight closures will take place on Avon Road between the A5 Watling Street and the A34 Walsall Road until works finish in early September.

The work – which comes as part of a £1.3m Levelling Up project – will be split into five phases to minimise disruption, with diversions to be signposted.

It will see a full resurface of the road, resetting and replacing ironwork, upgrading crossing points, resurfacing of some footpaths and replacement of damaged street signage.

In the first phase, the A5 Watling Street to Wellington Drive will close every evening between 6.30pm and 6.30am from July 24 to July 31.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams, said: "This project will make a major difference to Avon Road, which is a main route just off the A5 and sees a lot of heavy traffic. The money for this project has come from the Government’s Levelling Up 2 fund, which has allowed us to add this road to our already packed programme of resurfacing this summer.

"Crews are trying to keep disruption to a minimum, by working overnight and closing the road in phases. Access to houses and businesses will be maintained throughout these works, but we ask people to bear with us through these complex works as inevitably, there will be some disruption as we improve this area."

The project comes in addition to the £30m Staffordshire County Council is investing in the county's highways over the next two years.